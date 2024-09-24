Kamala Harris takes massive lead over rival Donald Trump among young voters, new poll says

Kamala Harris has widened Democrats’ advantage with younger voters, topping Donald Trump by 32 percentage points among likely voters between 18 and 29 years old, according to a poll by the Institute of Politics at the Harvard Kennedy School. Kamala Harris is leading Trump 64% to 32% among young likely voters in a two-way hypothetical match up, as per new poll.(REUTERS)

The poll showed Harris leading Trump 64% to 32% among young likely voters in a two-way hypothetical match up.

“This poll reveals a significant shift in the overall vibe and preferences of young Americans as the campaign heads into the final stretch,” said John Della Volpe, the Institute of Politics polling director.

A Harvard Youth Poll earlier this year showed President Joe Biden topping Trump by just 13 points among likely young voters in a multi-candidate field. By comparison, Harris leads Trump by 31 points in a multi-candidate field in the latest poll.

The Harvard Youth Poll surveyed 2,002 young people aged 18-to-29 from Sept. 4 to 16. The margin of error for the total sample is /- 2.65 ppts.