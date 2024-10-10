Jennifer Lopez says her 'whole f***ing world exploded' during divorce with Ben Affleck, addresses social media hate

Jennifer Lopez has broken her silence on her ongoing divorce with fellow actor Ben Affleck. The Hollywood power couple filed for divorce in August merely two years after tying the knot. Since then, a lot of rumours and gossip have surrounded their split. In a recent interview with comedian Nikki Glaser, JLo has attempted to set the record straight. (Also read: Why Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are spending time together amid divorce? Report says they can't 'cut each other out') Ben Affleck and member Jennifer Lopez at a premiere for the film This Is Me... Now: A Love Story in Los Angeles, February 13, 2024. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Jennifer Lopez on the divorce with Ben Affleck

The interaction, which was published in Interview Magazine, was conducted on September 10, just weeks after the divorce proceedings began. JLo admitted that her "whole f---ing world exploded" when the divorce began and she went through the end of her marriage in the public eye. The actor, however, chose to talk more about her work than personal life.

JLo addresses social media hate

The actor also addressed being blamed for the divorce by strangers on social media and receiving online hate. "I know that everything that’s being written and said about me, and all the conjecture of who I am as a person, is not who I am. I learned that a long time ago," she said, adding, "And social media, because it came along after I had been in the public eye for a while, I don’t take it as seriously as everybody else. I know I’m a good person. I know I’m a good mom. I know who my friends are. I know my friends know who I am, my mom, my dad, all that stuff."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship timeline

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first dated in the early 2000s and were briefly engaged too but eventually broke up in 2004. The couple rekindled their romance in 2021 and were married in a grand ceremony in 2022. On August 20, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences.