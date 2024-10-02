Why Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are spending time together amid divorce? Report says they can't 'cut each other out'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are in the middle of a headline-grabbing divorce. The couple has been married for just two years and filed for divorce last month. Despite that, they have been seen together several times since, most notably for a family outing recently with their children. A new report from ET Online has revealed why that is the case. (Also read: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck back to school night business looking ‘cool and cordial’) Cast member Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck attend a photo call for a special screening of Marry Me on Feb. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Why do Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck hang out amid divorce?

Even though their divorce is still on, the ET Online report cites sources close to the couple saying that Jennifer and Ben are working on their issues for the sake of their kids. The platform quoted a source saying, "They all got very close during their relationship and there's still a great deal of love there." The estranged couple came together to attend their kids' back-to-school night last month and were later seen at a family outing in Beverly Hills

Ben, JLo can't cut each other out, says a source

The source also told ET Online that another reason the couple is trying to iron things out and taking the divorce amicably is because they have vested business interests as well as joint properties. "Jen and Ben are still working through sorting out property and projects that they had vested interests in and it's not as if they can just cut each other out of one another's lives so quickly," says the source. The report quotes another source, who says that they are working things out with their lawyer Laura Wasser and "just want everything to be ironed out without drama".

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first dated in the early 2000s and were briefly engaged too but eventually broke up in 2004. The couple rekindled their romance in 2021 and were married in a grand ceremony in 2022. On August 20, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences.