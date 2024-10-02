Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Why Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are spending time together amid divorce? Report says they can't 'cut each other out'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 02, 2024 02:20 PM IST

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been spotted spending time together despite filing for divorce in August.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are in the middle of a headline-grabbing divorce. The couple has been married for just two years and filed for divorce last month. Despite that, they have been seen together several times since, most notably for a family outing recently with their children. A new report from ET Online has revealed why that is the case. (Also read: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck back to school night business looking ‘cool and cordial’)

Cast member Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck attend a photo call for a special screening of Marry Me on Feb. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Cast member Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck attend a photo call for a special screening of Marry Me on Feb. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Why do Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck hang out amid divorce?

Even though their divorce is still on, the ET Online report cites sources close to the couple saying that Jennifer and Ben are working on their issues for the sake of their kids. The platform quoted a source saying, "They all got very close during their relationship and there's still a great deal of love there." The estranged couple came together to attend their kids' back-to-school night last month and were later seen at a family outing in Beverly Hills

Ben, JLo can't cut each other out, says a source

The source also told ET Online that another reason the couple is trying to iron things out and taking the divorce amicably is because they have vested business interests as well as joint properties. "Jen and Ben are still working through sorting out property and projects that they had vested interests in and it's not as if they can just cut each other out of one another's lives so quickly," says the source. The report quotes another source, who says that they are working things out with their lawyer Laura Wasser and "just want everything to be ironed out without drama".

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first dated in the early 2000s and were briefly engaged too but eventually broke up in 2004. The couple rekindled their romance in 2021 and were married in a grand ceremony in 2022. On August 20, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences.

Stay connected with all...
See more
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On