Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are facing a hard time selling their Beverly Hills mansion. Why so?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are trying desperately let go of their past, a past quite literally entrenched in their $68 million mansion in Beverly Hills. Ben Affleck and cast member Jennifer Lopez attend a premiere for the film "This Is Me... Now: A Love Story" in Los Angeles, California, U.S. February 13, 2024. (REUTERS)

While the power couple's on-off relationship may have had its share of highs and lows, now it seems their real estate misadventures are coming to the fore. More recently, they separated and put their humongous 38,000-square-foot home on the market, and it does not appear they’re selling it very easily. Despite this, the deal and concept of having a potential buyer collapsed again, as expected.

Notably, Lopez and Affleck first met while filming Gigli and began dating shortly after. By the end of 2002, they were engaged, but they postponed their wedding in 2003 and eventually broke up in 2004. In 2021, the pair rekindled their romance and got engaged again, eventually marrying in 2022 in a lavish ceremony.

After months of rumours, TMZ reported that Lopez filed for divorce on August 20, 2024, with the official separation date listed as April 26, 2024.

Affleck Lopez's mansion struggled to attract interest

According to TMZ, “A couple from New Jersey fell in love with their 38,000 square foot Beverly Hills area home,” and it appeared that Lopez and Affleck were finally about to part with the property. Unfortunately, tragedy struck, and the buyers backed out due to a death in their family, even though they were still interested in the mansion.

TMZ also reported that the couple will probably lose money on the sale due to several factors, including improvements they made to the home, the Los Angeles mansion tax, and their broker’s fee. Affleck has already purchased a new home, and Lopez has been looking for a new place as well.

Beverly Hills luxury real estate agent Josh Flagg earlier told People, “Since Lopez and Affleck listed the home relatively close to what they paid for it, it’s clear that they really want to move the property,” as financial loss doesn't seem to be the couple's main concern.

“Generally, people do not sell their primary residence a year after they buy it unless there is a divorce, a death, or some kind of desperation. I’m also going to take (a guess) that they’re not going to walk out of this making money. They’re going to either break even or take a small loss.”