Jennifer Lopez warned to curb her expenses as she spends $100k a day on clothes amid divorce with Ben Affleck: Report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's ongoing divorce has set Hollywood's rumour mills abuzz. The couple, who have been married only two years, are now in the midst of separating and things have already gotten ugly more than once. But amid news of the fights and reconciliation rumours, it has now been reported that Jennifer is splurging on herself and her entourage at this time. (Also read: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez back together? Hastily deleted selfie sparks reconciliation rumours amid divorce) Jennifer Lopez walks the red carpet at TIFF in first public appearance post-divorce from Ben Affleck(Photo: Instagram/jlo)

Jennifer Lopez's reported spending spree

In Touch Weekly has reported that the singer-actor is “throwing around money like she’s a billionaire right now". Quoting a source close to JLo, the outlet reports that she is apparently spending as much as $100,000 per day on designer clothes for herself and her entourage. "She’s treating herself to outrageous shopping sprees. She calls it retail therapy and says she needs it, but the bills are outrageous. She’s regularly spending a few $100,000 a day on designer clothes for her and her entourage. The way she’s hemorrhaging money right now is madness, but she says it makes her happy so it’s worth it — end of story." the report quoted the source as saying.

Jennifer Lopez warned

Apparently, the singer may be worth $400 million but her financial team is now worried about her spending habits. “First of all, she’s got this divorce to settle, which could cost her as much as $50 million. On top of it, she’s now forking on all kinds of things, including another $50 million home," the source was quoted as saying. The report adds that her financial team “has told her that if she wants to stay that way, she needs to reign in her spending.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first dated in the early 2000s and were briefly engaged too but eventually broke up in 2004. The couple rekindled their romance in 2021 and were married in a grand ceremony in 2022. On August 20, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences.