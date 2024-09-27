Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez back together? Hastily deleted selfie sparks reconciliation rumours amid divorce

The latest chapter of ‘will-they, won’t-they’ in Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship has now taken yet another dramatic turn. A now-deleted post from JLo has hinted the estranged couple may be reconciling, or already have. This new development comes weeks after the couple – reportedly in the middle of a divorce – was spotted making out. (Also read: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Beverly Hills mansion sale hits another snag amid divorce) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are in the middle of a divorce

JLo’s selfie with the ‘Ben necklace’

As per a report from Hola, Jennifer’s beauty brand JLO Beauty recently uploaded a selfie of the singer-actress on their social media accounts. The selfie was meant as a plug for the brand but what most eagle-eyed fans noticed was that the singer was wearing her ‘Ben’ necklace in the picture, implying that she may have gotten back with Ben Affleck. The picture was soon deleted. The picture is indeed from months ago before Jennifer had filed for divorce. She had herself posted it on her own Instagram last year. However, it being posted now and then being deleted has indeed set the rumour mills abuzz.

Ben and JLo’s complicated relationship history

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez met on the sets of the 2002 film Gigli and began dating soon after. By the end of the year, the two were engaged and very much the ‘it couple’ of Hollywood. However, they postponed their wedding in 2003 and then broke up the following year. They rekindled their relationship in 2021 and eventually got married in a lavish ceremony in 2022. However, last month, Jennifer filed for divorce, noting that they had been separated since April.

However, they’ve been seen together ever since then, most notably at a family brunch earlier this month where they reportedly ‘could not keep their hands off each other’. “It was Ben Affleck’s idea to meet there,” a close told Page Six, “He wanted to show that they are friendly exes, adding, “Once they were together, he could not keep his hands off.”