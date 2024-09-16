Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck ‘still moving forward’ with divorce despite recent kissing: Report

Actors Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen together for the first time since she filed for divorce, marking a significant moment for the high-profile couple. The duo stepped out for a blended family outing on Saturday, where they were even spotted kissing and holding hands with each other. However, a People report now states that fans of the couple shouldn't get too excited. (Also Read – Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seen kissing, holding hands amid divorce; enjoy brunch with kids: Report) Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were recently spotted together

‘Moving forward with divorce’

“They all came together for a fun lunch so the kids could hang out. (Jennifer) is trying to be friendly with Ben. They are still moving forward with the divorce though. They are working out financial details amicably,” the report quotes an insider as saying. “A divorce is never easy, but Jennifer doesn't want to be selfish about it. The kids always got along and have fun together. It makes her happy seeing the kids happy together. Happy kids are her priority,” they added.

The estranged couple was reportedly spotted arriving at a Los Angeles hotel with their children. They were accompanied by his children from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner – 15-year-old Seraphina and 12-year-old Samuel – as well as Jennifer Lopez's 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The pair was also photographed inside an SUV, with Affleck behind the wheel and Lopez seated beside him.

About Bennifer split

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20, 2024, a little over two years after their marriage, which followed a rekindled romance. In her filing, she indicated that the couple had been separated since April 2024.

This family outing comes just a week after Jennifer Lopez attended the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival's premiere of Unstoppable alone. Ben, a co-producer on the film, remained in Los Angeles and was not present at the event. During the premiere, one of the film's co-producers and Ben's longtime friend, Matt Damon, was photographed interacting with Jennifer Lopez at an afterparty.

Despite their personal issues, director William Goldenberg emphasized that the focus remained on the film. "It's always been about the movie," he said, adding, “We just kept it about the movie. We just kept her eye on the prize.”

Besides Unstoppable, Jennfier will also be seen in Kiss of the Spider Woman. Meanwhile, Ben will next star in The Accountant 2.