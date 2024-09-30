Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck have bitter public fight amid divorce, she vows to 'never forgive' him for giving up: Report

A new report has quoted a source close to singer-actor Jennifer Lopez saying that she will ‘never forgive’ estranged husband Ben Affleck after reports of a public tiff between the two that had the singer in tears. The couple is in the middle of a heavily publicised divorce just two years after they tied the knot. (Also read: Jennifer Garner forms 'mercy squad' to protect ex Ben Affleck's mental health during his divorce with Jennifer Lopez) Ben Affleck and cast member Jennifer Lopez attend a premiere for the film This Is Me... Now: A Love Story in Los Angeles, California, U.S. February 13, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo(REUTERS)

JLo and Ben’s public fight

A report in Marca has claimed that the couple was spotted recently in Beverly Hills sharing some tense moments. Pictures showed the couple on an outing with Ben Affleck's children, Samuel and Fin, and Jennifer’s twins, Max and Emme. The pictures showed an emotional Jennifer wiping away a tear while Ben stood nearby. In Touch magazine has quoted a source close to Jennifer saying, “Jennifer would never make a scene in front of the kids, but she's made it clear she'll never forgive Ben for being such a cold-hearted jerk and giving up on their marriage.”

While both the actors had initially planned to keep things civil during their ongoing divorce, it seems that cracks have begun to emerge as the proceedings get underway.

Ben and JLo’s complicated relationship history

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez met on the sets of the 2002 film Gigli and began dating soon after. By the end of the year, the two were engaged and very much the ‘it couple’ of Hollywood. However, they postponed their wedding in 2003 and then broke up the following year. They rekindled their relationship in 2021 and eventually got married in a lavish ceremony in 2022. However, last month, Jennifer filed for divorce, noting that they had been separated since April.

While they’ve been seen together ever since then, most notably at a family brunch earlier this month, reports have stated that the divorce proceedings are still on.