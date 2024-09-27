Jennifer Garner forms 'mercy squad' to protect ex Ben Affleck's mental health during his divorce with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck’s ex-wife, actor Jennifer Garner has reportedly taken charge of protecting his mental health amid his ongoing public divorce with Jennifer Lopez. Affleck has, in the past, struggled with alcohol issues as well as mental health problems and as per reports, he feared a relapse given the stress of the ongoing divorce proceedings. (Also read: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck ‘still moving forward’ with divorce despite recent kissing) Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were married for 13 years

Jennifer Garner's mercy squad for Ben

In Touch magazine reports that Jennifer Garner is leading a ‘mercy squad’ that keeps checking up on Ben, ensuring his well-being. “You’re seeing Jen going over there nearly every day to make sure he’s okay. His mother, his brother and his close friends, like Matt Damon, are helping out too. They’re all in touch with him and with each other. They’re very much a team and acting as a de facto support group for him. If they’re seeing a thing to worry about, they alert each other immediately. Ben knows they’re all in touch, but he doesn’t know the extent of it,” the report quoted a source as saying. Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were married from 2005-18 and have three kids together - Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Ben and JLo’s complicated relationship history

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez met on the sets of the 2002 film Gigli and began dating soon after. By the end of the year, the two were engaged and very much the ‘it couple’ of Hollywood. However, they postponed their wedding in 2003 and then broke up the following year. They rekindled their relationship in 2021 and eventually got married in a lavish ceremony in 2022. However, last month, Jennifer filed for divorce, noting that they had been separated since April.

While they’ve been seen together ever since then, most notably at a family brunch earlier this month, reports have stated that the divorce proceedings are still on.