Ben Affleck is ‘grappling with a lot of guilt’ as divorce with Jennifer Lopez has…

Ben Affleck is reportedly "grappling with a lot of guilt", and his divorce from Jennifer Lopez has tarnished his "reputation", and the end of their marriage has certainly left him with "down moments" only. Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years, citing deeper issues.

“Ben may come across looking all happy and cheery. And he is, for the most part, but he certainly has his down moments,” a source told In Touch Weekly. “His reputation has taken a huge hit, and he’s grappling with a lot of guilt,” the insider explained.

Affleck has been fortunate to have a strong support system in place, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner and longtime friend, Matt Damon, standing by him during this difficult time.

JLo ‘gave her whole heart’ to Ben, but

Given Affleck’s history with alcohol and past struggles, “There’s always a worry that he’ll turn back to his vices when the going gets tough,” noted the source. “That’s the main reason you’re seeing Jen going over there nearly every day to make sure he’s okay. His mother, his brother, and his close friends, like Matt Damon, are helping out too.”

“They’re all in touch with him and with each other. They’re very much a team and acting as a de facto support group for him. If they’re seeing a thing to worry about, they alert each other immediately. Ben knows they’re all in touch, but he doesn’t know the extent of it.”

Meanwhile, Lopez filed for divorce in August after two years of marriage. A source close to the couple told Page Six, “Ben has a darkness to him that no other person can fix. [His ex-wife] Jennifer Garner couldn’t fix it, all the success in the world couldn’t fix it," they explained.

However, Lopez also tried everything to make marriage work but it was seen that they are no longer compatible. He tried not to see her most of summer and the build-up of friction was the main cause of their divorce. “[Lopez] gave this everything she had, her whole heart. She would have done anything to make this work,” the insider said.

“But she didn't want to believe it — she truly believed love would conquer all. She loves him, she will always love him, that’s the problem.”