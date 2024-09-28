Ben Affleck goes Halloween shopping with daughter amid are-they-aren't-they rumours with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck was in the mood for some Halloween cheer, as he was spotted shopping for Halloween costumes with 15-year-old daughter Fin, previously Seraphina, in Los Angeles. As per a new report from Page Six, the actor kept a low profile as he went inside the Spirit Halloween store on Friday. The actor has been making headlines ever since he and Jennifer Lopez decided to part ways. (Also read: Jennifer Lopez documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told on her romance with Ben Affleck sees surge after divorce) Ben Affleck enjoyed shopping for Halloween in Los Angeles.

Ben goes Halloween shopping

In the new pictures, Ben was spotted in casual clothing wearing a white t-shirt that was layered with a light-blue shirt, along with light brown trousers. Fin chose a white and blue shirt, and walked beside him. Both of them were seen outside a Los Angeles Spirit Halloween store, although it is not clear whether they bought something from the store or not.

Seraphina came out as trans earlier this year in April, and introduced themselves as Fin at the memorial service of Jennifer's father.

More details

Ben has been spending time with his kids ever since the news of his divorce from Jennifer Lopez went public. He was seen getting some fresh air in a casual outfit, along with his kids Samuel and Seraphina in Los Angeles earlier this month, ahead of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) premiere of his film Unstoppable.

Meanwhile, Ben and Jennifer were spotted seen enjoying brunch with their respective children at the Beverly Hills Hotel, even after the announcement of their divorce. The unexpected outing came after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce on the couple's second wedding anniversary.

Ben and Jennifer, first began dating on the sets of Gigli. They got engaged in 2002, and were due to marry in 2003, but decided to split up in early 2004, just four months after their scheduled wedding. In 2021, they got back together 17 years after their initial split. The two finally tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022.