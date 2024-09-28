JLo won't forgive ‘coldhearted jerk’ Ben Affleck as she has ‘so much resentment’ over failed marriage | Report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce is taking its not-so-sweet time to settle down. As negotiations presumably continue behind the walls, the ex-couple have been spotted in public together for their children’s sake. However, some unsaid things might just end up lighting the fuse to a potential explosion waiting to happen. Ben Affleck and cast member Jennifer Lopez attend a premiere for the film "This Is Me... Now: A Love Story" in Los Angeles, California, U.S. February 13, 2024. (REUTERS)

The estranged couple was recently seen reuniting for a family brunch with kids at the Beverly Hills Hotel in California amid their divorce. Several media reports previously established that Ben and Jen were spotted “holding hands and kissing.” However, a new report begs to differ.

All is not well in Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's estranged relationship

According to a September 25 InTouch Weekly article, conflicts are still very much prevalent between Bennifer despite their friendly countenance and body language suggesting otherwise. Adding to the speculations surrounding the Gigli costars’ relationship turned upside-down, a Friday report posted by the outlet foregrounded that sources familiar with their equation believe that they’re only playing nice in public for their kids.

Also read | Ben Affleck bids pre-divorce rental pad adieu for good in post-JLo era; moving forward, settling into new home

“Jennifer would never make a scene in public, especially in front of their kids, but she has so much resentment,” an insider spilt. The source also determined that the “Marry Me” actress has set her mind on never forgiving Ben “for being such a coldhearted jerk and giving up on their marriage in such a savage manner.”

Contrary to the lovey-dovey portrayal of the estranged pair’s recent family outing, the report insinuated that they actually had a brief tense exchange in Beverly Hills. Moreover, the songstress also purportedly appeared to have wiped away a tear at one point while The Air actor-director maintained his stoic mannerisms.

Drama unfolding behind the scenes

“They were bickering behind the scenes even before this recent meet-up, which went about as badly as everyone feared,” the source said. The insider also pushed the idea that ‘Jenny from the Block’ has “agreed to play nice and try to wrap things up without any fireworks.” Nevertheless, the “palpable” tension becomes more noticeable in moments “when Ben rolls his eyes and refuses to accept any responsibility for the marriage’s failure.”

Also read | Diddy: Sex worker's new testimony could result in additional charges; law firm reports 50 alleged victims of abuse

Per a Daily Mail report, the Oscar-winning actor is already turning a new chapter in his life after the split with Lopez. Media snaps caught Affleck on the move as he finally bid his $100-a-month rental near ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s home in Brentwood farewell, officially kicking off the new era of his bachelor life in a $20 million Pacific Palisades mansion.

This drastic switch after Bennifer gave love a second try in their short-lived romance has left JLo “fuming” while Affleck’s actions affirm “made it crystal clear he’s not going back to” the “On the Floor” crooner.

The source concluded their argument by saying that wrapping up the simmering divorce as soon as possible would prove beneficial for both parties. “The sooner the ink’s dry on the divorce paper, the better it’ll be for everyone.”