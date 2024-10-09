Jennifer Lopez gushes about being ‘single’ as she addresses divorce with Ben Affleck for first time: 'I'm not looking…'

Jennifer Lopez, who has filed for divorce with Ben Affleck, spoke out for the first time, saying that she is “excited” to be by herself. Jennifer Lopez characterised her continuous journey towards self-discovery and self-understanding through life's ups and downs as a “lifelong process.” (Getty Images via AFP)

Speaking with comedian Nikki Glaser for Interview magazine, the 55-year-old singer of “Let's Get Loud” covered a number of important subjects, including her forthcoming film Unstoppable. She discussed what she had learnt throughout a challenging but ultimately enlightening year, as well as her upcoming film Unstoppable.

Lopez characterised her continuous journey towards self-discovery and self-understanding through life's ups and downs as a “lifelong process.” “I think that's what I love about life: that there's no arrival point. There's only getting better and growing if you want to. It's either growing or dying, and I don't want to do the dying part.”

JLo says being in relationship does not define her

On being asked if she would looking forward to dating someone amid split with Affleck, she said, she is “excited” that she will spending time with herself.

“Yes, I’m not looking for anybody, because everything that I’ve done over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I f---ing do when it’s just me flying on my own ... what if I'm just free?”

In an interview with Glaser, the Grammy nominee acknowledged that she is in “new territory” where she may feel “lonely, unfamiliar, scary,” but she also stressed that being in a relationship does not define who she is.

“When you sit in those feelings and go, ‘These things are not going to kill me,’ it’s like, ‘Actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself,'” she remarked.

JLo speaks about her film Unstoppable

She seemed very proud of herself and glad to share her new film Unstoppable with the public last month at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it received a standing ovation.

Recalling the event, she said, “I felt really good,” after attending the September 7 high-profile premiere at TIFF.

Stating that the “movie is really beautiful,” she said, “I got to see it all done for the first time with the audience in Toronto, and people loved it and really responded to the emotion of the movie. It’s one of those great inspirational stories that I think the world needs right now.”