AP Dhillon teases song collaboration, Losing Myself, with four-time GRAMMY nominee Gunna

AP Dhillon's new EP (Extended Play) will be a mix of singing sensations from across different genres. He recently dropped hints about a new collaboration, which he will be doing with four-time GRAMMY nominee Gunna. The American rapper and singer is best known for his mixtape, Drip Season 3, Jump (with singer Tyla) and Back in the a. The singer-songwriter and rapper teased his second track, Losing Myself, from the album, The Brownprint. AP Dhillion(instagram)

According to a press release, this partnership could be an intersection of two musical genres, with Gunna's “signature style, characterised by his melodic flow and introspective lyrics”. This is in contrast to Dhillon's “masterful Punjabi vocals and poignant storytelling”.

The singer shared an illustration on his social media, which showed the two signers in stark contrast - Gunna can be seen carrying a mic, while Dhillon has his guitar in front of him. He wrote, “Atlanta X Gurdaspur 🇮🇳 x 🇺🇸", which refers to the coming together of two genres, countries and minds.

Dhillion recently took to Instagram to announce that he will also collaborate with Spotify’s most streamed singer-songwriter of Nigeria, Ayra Starr. He shared an illustrative artwork that features him and the Santa and Last Heartbreak Song singer. According to a press release, the song is titled Bora Bora and Dhillon created a powerful and infectious anthem, which is a fusion of Punjabi and Afrobeats.

These announcements follow the first song drop, Old Money, from his new EP. It came with an action-packed video starring Bollywood veterans Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

Previously, Dhillon, when speaking about this song, said, “Old Money is the perfect way for me to start my next era. I came up with a concept that was influenced by all my favourite action movies that I grew up watching. Shoutout to Bhai (Salman Khan) and Baba (Sanjay Dutt) for believing in the boy! I hope you love it as much as I do.”

The Brownprint is set to release on August 30, which will be a mix of genres as the Punjabi singer hopes to blurr the lines between Punjabi music, Afrobeats and hip-hop.

Earlier this year, he teamed up with British rapper and singer-songwriter Stormzy on Problems Over Peace, and also made his debut performance at Coachella.