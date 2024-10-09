Inside Jennifer Lopez and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs controversial romance: From white parties to arrests

Suge Knight's claims that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was the reason behind Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck divorce has reignited their controversial love story. It was one of the most talked-about celebrity romances of the late 1990s, marked by dramatic events and controversies. Jennifer and Diddy dated from 1999 to 2001.

Diddy was arrested in New York in September and charged with sex trafficking and racketeering. He is now locked up in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre and awaits trial. In the same month Jennifer Lopez announced divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage.

Jennifer Lopez and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' love story

Jennifer López, a rising pop and film star, and Diddy, a music mogul, reportedly met on the set of her hit music video If You Had My Love.

Their relationship quickly became a source of fascination in the entertainment world. Between 1999 and 2001, the pair were often seen together at red carpets and exclusive events, embodying the allure of hip-hop and Latin crossover success in the entertainment industry.

However, apart from those glamorous appearances there were signs of trouble.

JLo attended Diddy white parties

Celebrity photographer Selma Fonseca, who attended "20 to 30" Diddy parties opened up about what she witnessed firsthand to Fox News. She even talked about a warning to children who were in attendance and a "nerve-wracking" moment she never saw coming.

"He had just bought that house in the Hamptons, and he had the white party where I was able to photograph him and J-Lo on the balcony kissing each other," she recalled breaking the news of their affair.

The infamous New York Club gunfire

In 1999, their relationship was rocked by the infamous New York Club gunfire scandal, where both López and Diddy were arrested as part of the investigation.

The incident began with a conflict between Diddy, then known as Puffy, Jennifer Lopez, his bodyguard Anthony 'Wolf' Jones and rapper Jamal 'Shyne' Barrow. Shots were fired, resulting in multiple injuries, and the four were arrested.

“He shared that artist, and Mr. Combs’ girlfriend at the time, Jennifer Lopez, aka, J.Lo carried the gun into the club for him and passed him the gun after he got into an altercation with another individual,” Jones alleged in the suit.

Shooting victim Natania Reuben was caught in the crossfire and claims she saw Diddy with the gun in his hand. “I watched him,” she told The Daily Beast. “I saw him with my own eyes.”

JLo was released without charges but the media stories ruined her rising career and strained her relationship with Diddy.

Diddy faced charges for illegal possession of a firearm and bribery after allegedly offering his driver money to claim ownership of the weapon. However, he and Jones walked free after a trial and Barrow was convicted for assault and gun possession and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Soon after the gunfire incident rumours of Diddy's infidelity started exploding. After two years of agony and toxic relationship López decided to part ways with Diddy.

López has always described relationship with Diddy as an important yet challenging time in her life. She acknowledged that her time with Diddy was formative but also filled with a lifestyle that no longer suited her. She then started focussing on her music and acting career.

Diddy has always spoken highly of for López, referring to her as a special person in his life. In 2020, the two even shared a friendly moment during a charity livestream amidst the pandemic.