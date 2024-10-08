Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is ‘so powerful’ that no one dares to ‘cross him’ even now

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, the 54-year-old disgraced music mogul, currently being held in Brooklyn, New York, after being denied bail twice, was “so powerful” that no one dares to “cross him”. Diddy is incarcerated in Brooklyn on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, facing harsh conditions without privileges despite his wealth. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)(AP)

The 'I'll Be Missing You' singer faces federal charges for sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

“He's so powerful. Everyone was afraid to cross him,” an insider told People. “Even though he's behind bars now, he's still so powerful. We all knew it even back then.”

ALSO READ| Lawyer warns A-listers involved in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' ‘freak offs’: ‘All of these individuals…’

“Everyone always chalked it up to being a creative genius when it came to his obsession with controlling things,” they added.

“He's incredibly smart,” the source said of Combs. “He knows a lot of people, and he's helped a lot of people — so a lot of people owe him. He knows that.”

“He is capable of a lot — much more than people think, even now,” the source added.

Combs was formally indicted by federal authorities in September

The charges against Diddy revolve around alleged “freak offs,” which authorities have described as elaborate sexual performances involving male sex workers and women who were coerced into participating.

The music mogul has pleaded not guilty to all the charges. He is also facing multiple civil lawsuits, and according to high-profile public attorney Tony Buzbee, more lawsuits could follow. Buzbee has indicated that up to 120 additional potential accusers are planning to file complaints against Combs.

ALSO READ| Kardashians are ‘insisting’ that they had no involvement with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' ‘freak offs’

Buzbee even warned Diddy's A-lister friend, saying, “If you were attending one of these parties… and you knew a particular drug was being used, and drinks that were causing people to be coerced and taken advantage of… you have a problem.”

“We’re going to file public lawsuits and pursue these cases aggressively. Who will be named, when they will be named — all of that will come out in due course.”