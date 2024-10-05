Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' ‘freak off’ party guestlist included Donald Trump, Diana Ross and Rev Al Sharpton

A go-go dancer, Adria Sheri English, has come forward with allegations against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, claiming that she was coerced into sexual acts during his exclusive parties for the entertainment of his A-list guests, which included high-profile figures such as Donald Trump, Diana Ross, and Rev. Al Sharpton. Allegations of sexual coercion and exploitation against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, a former go-go dancer speaks out.(Instagram/File Images)

Diddy, who is currently in New York Jail on charges related to sex trafficking and other criminal activities, had originally hired English as a dancer in 2004.

A Daily Mail report cited English's claims that she was pressured into engaging in sexual acts with prominent individuals at the music mogul's parties, which were often held at his annual “White Party” in the Hamptons, as well as at other events in Miami. These acts, she alleges, took place in secluded rooms away from the main festivities, with many guests likely unaware of the illicit activities.

English claimed Diddy had ‘all the big names’ in his list

English told Daily Mail, “I agreed to do it because, heck yeah, I'm at an exclusive thing where Jay-Z was there, and Beyoncé – Diddy, all the big names. I didn't know it was going to turn into anything sexual."

She initially took the opportunity to work for Combs in the early 2000s, thinking it would be a breakthrough for her career in the entertainment industry. she was offered $500 per performance. Her first paid gig at Combs' 2004 White Party was legitimate, without any expectations of sexual favours.

English claims that she became a pawn in Combs' scheme to manipulate influential guests by secretly recording their sexual encounters and holding the footage as leverage. “I saw Busta Rhymes there. I saw Ja Rule there. I saw Diana Ross there with her son, Evan, who was underage. I saw Paris Hilton and Reverend Al Sharpton. I still wonder why Reverend Al Sharpton was there,” she said.

English also recounted a disturbing encounter involving her ex-boyfriend, who, while attending an audition at Bad Boy studios, stormed out angrily. “Ten minutes, maybe less, go by, and all of a sudden, the door swings open, and my ex is yelling, 'F**k that, f**k that.' And then he comes storming out... When we got out of the elevator, he goes, ‘That n***a tried to suck my d**k.’”