Ashton Kutcher is not a target in Diddy probe: He has ‘zero involvement,’ report claims

Ashton Kutcher can breathe easy as reportedly the federal agents investigating Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ case do not have him as one of the targets. According to the reports by TMZ on Friday, the actor is not on the list to be investigated. Earlier, it was reported that Kutcher was afraid he would be “dragged” into the Diddy controversy as he had known him for decades. Diddy was arrested last month with charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. Ashton Kutcher is reportedly not a target in the federal investigation of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who faces serious charges.(@aplusk/Instagram, REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo)

Ashton had ‘zero involvement’ with Diddy’s parties

A source alleged to the media outlet, “This narrative has got to stop. Ashton has nothing to do with this. Zero involvement. Zero knowledge of [Combs’] activities.” The source added, “Ashton, like everyone else in Hollywood, attended a Diddy party 20 years ago.” The actor was first associated with Diddy and his parties after a clip of the former’s Hot Ones interview resurfaced.

When Sean Evans asked about the parties, he acted coy and said, “I’ve got a lot I can’t tell. So, uh … Can’t tell that one either. I’m actually cycling through them. … Diddy party stories, man — that was some weird memory lane thing, as reported by Page Six. He also threw a White Party with the rapper in 2009.

Kutcher and Diddy’s “bizarre” relationship

Kutcher did explain about their “bizarre” relationship. The two turned “fast friends” after Diddy forbade the actor from him. Although That 70’s Show alum insisted “everybody is on the table.” However, Kutcher is now “regretting [his] association” with Diddy.

Last year, the Ranch alum and wife, Mila Kunis had to step down from their anti-trafficking organisation after they wrote an open letter supporting Danny Masterson who is a convicted rapist. The actor met both Masterson and Kunis while shooting for That 70’s Show but did not start dating until after the show wrapped.