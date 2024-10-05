Justin Timberlake’s celebrity friend revealed from the night of DUI arrest

Details are starting to emerge about the night Justin Timberlake was arrested for DUI in mid-June. Among those joining the Sexy Back singer in the Hamptons was a celebrity interior designer and her spouse who has a long history with Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel. The pair enjoyed a night out that took a turn when Timberlake was later arrested for drunk driving after leaving a local venue. Justin Timberlake speaks to the press after a court hearing, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Sag Harbor, N.Y. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)(AP)

Justin Timberlake was partying with Estee Stanley before DUI arrest

As reported by PageSix, the Prince of pop, who earlier claimed to be with friends, the night he ran a stop sign and veered out of his lane in the upscale seaside retreat, was spending time with top interior designer Estee Stanley and her producer husband, Byran Furst.

With over 25 years in Hollywood, Stanley has a long-standing professional relationship with the singer and his family, having styled Jessica Biel in the past. She also hosted Biel and Timberlake’s engagement party at her Los Angeles home in 2012, the outlet reports. The two remain close friends.

The former boy band member was cruising around Sag Harbor in his BMW at around 12:30 am, when a cop pulled him over and figured out he was drunk, according to a court paper. Timberlake informed the cop he had just one martini and was just hanging out with some buddies heading home, as the papers say.

Who is Estee Stanley?

With a remarkable career, Stanley has styled A-listers such as Demi Moore, Brad Pitt, and Penelope Cruz for red-carpet events. Over the years, she has established herself in Hollywood as a celebrated fashion stylist and, later, as a renowned interior designer, recognized for her “chic, effortless, and eclectic style.”

Besides being a successful businesswoman she is also a wife, and mom to two kids and has designed homes for famous people like Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Patrick Dempsey, Lea Michele, and Timberlake and Biel. In 2012, she started a line of home decor items with Timberlake called HomeMint.

“This was really a collaboration with Estee,” the singer said at the time according to PageSix. “I don’t think I would do it if we weren’t in it together. We’ve known each other for a long time and have worked together on my homes—we really have a like-minded vision.”

NSYNC reunion on cards?

According to reports, Justin Timberlake is set to reunite with his former NSYNC bandmates, JS Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick, for a highly anticipated comeback. Definitely not for a new album but sources revealed to The US Sun that the iconic boy band is "closer than ever" to finalizing plans for a live show.

The boys want to film and sell their comeback performance to a streaming platform, and they haven't ruled out the possibility of recording new music, according to the insider. In addition, a documentary chronicling their journey as chart-topping pop stars in the 90s is also in the works. An insider shared, "There are various proposals on the table, but one major idea is to create a docuseries about their experiences in the band. All of them would come together to discuss their time in NSYNC.”