Justin Bieber gets warned by Diddy in old video: Keep quiet ‘about the things you did with…'

A resurfaced 2011 clip from Jimmy Kimmel Live! features Justin Bieber getting a warning from Diddy to keep quiet about their past adventures together. This footage has resurfaced following Diddy’s recent arrest for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. During the playful exchange, Combs, now 54, describes Bieber, then 16, as “like a little brother” but warns him, to keep quiet about certain things which is not for ‘everyone to know.’ Diddy appears to be patting down Justin Bieber in a 3-year-old video to check for a wire. The video went viral again after Homeland Security raided his LA and Miami homes in the wake of several sexual assault allegations.

After Diddy’s arrest, Bieber has been getting a lot of attention over his past association with the rapper. This moment, along with another unsettling exchange between the two, has sparked renewed scrutiny of Comb’s controversial past.

Justin Bieber and Diddy’s old video resurfaces

The video dating back to 2011 shows a young Justin Bieber sitting beside the now-disgraced music mogul, Sean "Diddy" Combs, as they engage in lighthearted conversation with host Jimmy Kimmel.

discussing their ongoing music project, Diddy described their friendship as "strange," drawing a comparison to the reality TV duo Rob & Big. He expressed a fatherly affection for Bieber, seeing him as a "little brother" who doesn't hesitate to ask for guidance.

“He’s somebody that we definitely have our arms around and we wanna protect him because he’s genuinely such a nice person besides his talents,” Diddy said at the time.

The whole conversation seemed as normal as a typical talk show banter, full of jabs and work discussions. At one point Justin Bieber playfully reaches out to shake hands with Diddy as they share a laugh. Host Jimmy Kimmel jokes about Diddy buying his son a Bentley, suggesting he could do the same for Bieber.

The pop star responds that Diddy promised him a Lamborghini, but he hasn’t received it yet. Kimmel then presses Bieber about the status of the Lamborghini, recalling their previous conversation on the topic and then suddenly things turned a bit ‘creepy’ for the viewers.

Diddy ‘warned’ Justin Bieber to not share things about parties

When asked about the Lamborghini, Diddy jumped in, stating, “He had the Lamborghini for a day or two and had access to the house.” For unversed, Bieber was mentored by the music mogul at a young age, similar to Usher, who first visited Diddy’s home at just 13 and described seeing some “pretty wild things.”

Diddy further cautioned Bieber, saying, “He knows better than to be talking about the things that he does with big brother Puff on national television. Everything ain’t for everybody.”

‘48 hours with Diddy’

Recently, another “creepy” exchange between a then-15-year-old Bieber and Combs has come back into the spotlight. In the video, Combs remarked, “He’s having 48 hours with Diddy, where we’re hanging out, and what we’re doing we can’t really disclose. But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream.”

The YouTube clip featuring the two has since gone viral, showing the music mogul flaunting the Lamborghini he promised to the Baby crooner and stating that he could have it when he turns 16. However, The Daily Mail mentioned on Friday that some people who know Bieber but don't want to be named don't like how Diddy is involved in his life and past.

A source said, Bieber at such a young age “should never have been allowed to party with Diddy or anyone else when he was a teen,” claiming he was “thrown to the wolves” by his parents.

Additionally, according to the federal prosecutors who haven't fully gone into detail yet, they say Diddy is being accused of throwing wild parties called "freak offs" where women were tricked and forced into having sex with male escorts.