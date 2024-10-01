Lamborghini owner’s unexpected encounter with police doesn’t end in challan but…

A heartfelt interaction between police and a luxury car owner is the happy video you didn’t know you needed to watch. Shared on Instagram, the clip captures what happens when cops stop a Lamborghini owner during a routine inspection. The image shows a Lamborghini car whose owner was stopped by the police. The screengrab is from a viral video. (Instagram/@saboonishant)

“Police stopped my Lamborghini, but after confirming everything was clear, no challan, they asked permission to take photos with the Lambo. It’s great to see that even those in uniform have a passion for supercars,” Instagram user Nishant Saboo wrote. He is the founder and director of Ceramic Pro, which deals with ceramic nanotechnology protective coating systems for automobiles.

In the video, Saboo asks a policeman to sit comfortably inside his car for a photo. The cop, with a smile on his face, shyly says he is finding it difficult to get inside.

Watch the entire video here:

From joking about his not getting a challan to commenting on the happiness expressed by the cop, people were all over the video’s comments section to share their reactions.

What did Instagram users say?

“No challan? Wow!” joked an Instagram user. “We need such happy police everywhere,” added another. “You are the first person in a supercar to spread happiness,” a third joined. A fourth wrote, “You have proved that happiness increases by sharing it.”

Many chose to show their reactions through emotions, not just comments. While some posted fire emojis, others shared heart emoticons.

Nishant Saboo is also the founder of SuperCarscommunity_India, which, according to its Instagram page, showcases various luxury cars in India.

What are your thoughts on this heartwarming video of an interaction between a Lamborghini owner and a policeman? Did it leave you with a smile?