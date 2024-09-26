'Pathetic!': X users react as Lamborghini navigates pothole-ridden road in Telangana

When envisioning a luxurious car, many people dream of cruising along open roads and savouring an uninterrupted ride. However, a recent viral video showcasing a Lamborghini tells a different story. In the video, the driver of the high-end vehicle encounters difficulty navigating potholes, highlighting the unexpected challenges of driving a luxury car on regular roads. This clip was recorded in Telangana and was shared on X by user @WhateverVishal. Lamborghini seen on the roads of Telangana.

The video opens to show a busy road where cars, scooters, tempos, and even auto-rickshaws are navigating their way on a waterfilled road which is full of potholes. Amid this, a red-coloured Lamborghini can also be seen trying to ride on the bumpy road. As the car moves, onlookers on the road can be seen admiring the luxury ride and also taking pictures of it. (Also Read: Video of Aston Martin, Lamborghini, Porsche at Zomato office goes viral. ‘Bought with ₹6 platform fee,’ say viewers)

While sharing the video, @WhateverVishal, in the caption of the post wrote, "He must have paid at least 62 lacs in road tax. Absolute state of vishwagooroo."

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on September 24. Since being posted, it has gained close to two million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. Many people took to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions. Several X users expressed frustration over poor road conditions. (Also Read: Indian billionaire insulted by Rolls Royce Dubai showroom now owns a fleet of luxury cars)

Here's how people reacted to the video:

An individual wrote, "If that car had a life - it would be in chronic depression and wanting to abode to heaven from this hell of a road."

Another X user said, "Pathetic!! They tax mercilessly and provide nothing in return."

"Roads are big levellers. Whether you drive an Alto or some fancy sports car, the roads are the same for both. So choose your car wisely," commented user Uttam S. Chib.

A fourth shared, "He could have made a road first with that money and then drive on it later."