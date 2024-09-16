Video of Aston Martin, Lamborghini, Porsche at Zomato office goes viral. ‘Bought with 6 platform fee,’ say viewers

A video showing the fancy cars parked at Zomato and Blinkit’s Gurgaon headquarters has gone viral on Instagram. The video shows a slew of high-end luxury cars, including Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal’s famous Aston Martin, parked in front of the office building. A video of luxury cars at Zomato and Blinkit's Gurugram headquarters has gone viral online(Instagram/@dekhbhai)

Deepinder Goyal had become the proud owner of India’s first Aston Martin DB12 sports car last year. The CEO of Zomato acquired the ₹4.5 crore car in Satin Aston Martin Racing Green colour. The striking Aston Martin was not the only luxury car belonging to Goyal that could be seen in the video from Zomato's Gurgaon office. His Porsche 911 Turbo S, Lamborghini Urus, and Ferrari Roma were also seen parked there.

Other cars seen in the video included an Audi, a Mercedes, and a BMW Z4 M40i belonging to Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa.

Take a look at the video below:

The video has collected over 1 million views since being shared by a popular Instagram meme page.

'Platform fee at work'

Reactions to the video ranged from impressed to amused. Dozens of Instagram users joked that Goyal had made his fortune by implementing a ₹6 platform fee on every order placed through Zomato.

“See what happens with ₹6 platform fee,” wrote one commenter. “Itne paise platform fee aur restaurant aur customer se kamayega toh aise hi hoga na parking (If you earn so much through platform fee, through restaurants and through customers, your parking will look like this),” another said.

A third Instagram user called it “Investors money burning.”

“Bought supercar with my 6 rupees,” one user quipped, while another jokingly wondered why his Zomato orders were always delivered via a bike instead of a supercar.