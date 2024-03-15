 Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal buys India's first Aston Martin DB12. It costs… - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal buys India's first Aston Martin DB12. It costs…

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal buys India's first Aston Martin DB12. It costs…

ByHT News Desk
Mar 15, 2024 01:53 PM IST

Aston Martin DB12's first owner in India is Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal.

British supercar manufacturer Aston Martin launched GT car DB12 in India in September 2023. The car is priced at 4.59 crore and its first owner in India is Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal. Pictures of Deepinder Goyal’s brand-new Aston Martin DB12 supercar were shared by the handle ‘Automobili Ardent India’ on Instagram with a post captioned, “The very first Aston Martin DB12 in the country! Delivered via Aston Martin New Delhi, this stunner comes painted in Satin Aston Martin Racing Green. What a stunner this is under the sun.”z

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has became the first proud owner of Aston Martin DB12 sporstcar in India.
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has became the first proud owner of Aston Martin DB12 sporstcar in India.

The Zomato CEO has chosen a Satin Aston Martin Racing Green which has enormous 21-inch alloy wheels with a diamond-cut finish. It comes equipped with a Mercedes-Benz-sourced engine and has a powerful 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine which is capable of around 680 bhp and 800 Nm of torque with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission attached to it.

The model is a successor to the already popular Aston Martin DB11 GT supercar and is 80 percent brand new as per the company. 

Deepinder Goyal's love for cars 

Earlier, former Shark Tank India judge and ex-BharatPe founder Ashneer Grover claimed that Deepinder Goyal would buy sportscars after every round of funding.

He said in a podcast, “I am passionate about cars and it's not just me, it's everyone. Jaise Zomato ka founder hain Deepinder, sabse zyada shauk usko tha. Jab bhi uska round raise hota tha uski nai sports car aa jati thi toh hum bade chidte the (Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal was obessesed with cars. He would buy a sports car every time he got a round of funding and we would get a bit annoyed because he would get to ride luxury cars).”

