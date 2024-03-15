 Ashneer Grover directed by court to take down BharatPe ‘petty people’ tweet in 48 hours - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Ashneer Grover directed by court to take down BharatPe ‘petty people’ tweet in 48 hours

Ashneer Grover directed by court to take down BharatPe ‘petty people’ tweet in 48 hours

ByHT News Desk
Mar 15, 2024 01:05 PM IST

Take down tweets against BharatPe, SBI chairman in 48 hours: Court tells Ashneer Grover

The Delhi High Court directed former managing director of BharatPe Ashneer Grover to take down his tweet against the company within within 48 hours. The court also told Ashneer Grover to delete his tweet in which he called SBI chairman “petty people”.

Ashneer Grover is seen.
Ashneer Grover is seen.

Read more: Ashneer Grover writes to RBI seeking probe into BharatPe: ‘If found guilty…’

What Delhi High Court said in its order?

In its order, the court said that the entrepreneur cannot destroy BharatPe's reputation and his tweet on SBI chairman was “completely avoidable.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The court also said that the tweet was nothing but an innuendo towards BharatPe’s chairperson, who is a former SBI chairman.

What Ashneer Grover had tweeted?

The businessman had tweeted on March 12, “SBI Chairmen seem to be petty people. And something very wrong at their core. I learnt it the hard way. So did SC. ;)” (sic)

Read more: Nvidia's Jensen Huang believes you need to face 'pain and suffering' for success

Ashneer Grover's letter to RBI on BharatPe

Earlier, Ashneer Grover wrote to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) asking the regulator to initiate an investigation into the shareholding of BharatPe. Addressing RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, Ashneer Grover said that BharatPe has deliberately “defrauded” the central bank by bringing back Bhavik Koladiya to the company who was convicted of a wire fraud in the US.

Read more: Popular Vehicles and Services IPO allotment: How to check status online. Details

Ashneer Grover also sought investigation into whether the company board and investors had “warehoused” Bhavik Koladiya’s shares for a specific period of time only to bring him back.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On