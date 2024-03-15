Ashneer Grover directed by court to take down BharatPe ‘petty people’ tweet in 48 hours

The Delhi High Court directed former managing director of BharatPe Ashneer Grover to take down his tweet against the company within within 48 hours. The court also told Ashneer Grover to delete his tweet in which he called SBI chairman “petty people”. Ashneer Grover is seen.

What Delhi High Court said in its order?

In its order, the court said that the entrepreneur cannot destroy BharatPe's reputation and his tweet on SBI chairman was “completely avoidable.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The court also said that the tweet was nothing but an innuendo towards BharatPe’s chairperson, who is a former SBI chairman.

What Ashneer Grover had tweeted?

The businessman had tweeted on March 12, “SBI Chairmen seem to be petty people. And something very wrong at their core. I learnt it the hard way. So did SC. ;)” (sic)

Ashneer Grover's letter to RBI on BharatPe

Earlier, Ashneer Grover wrote to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) asking the regulator to initiate an investigation into the shareholding of BharatPe. Addressing RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, Ashneer Grover said that BharatPe has deliberately “defrauded” the central bank by bringing back Bhavik Koladiya to the company who was convicted of a wire fraud in the US.

Ashneer Grover also sought investigation into whether the company board and investors had “warehoused” Bhavik Koladiya’s shares for a specific period of time only to bring him back.