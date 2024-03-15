Popular Vehicles and Services IPO allotment: How to check status online. Details

Popular Vehicles and Services IPO allotment: Popular Vehicles and Services will finalize the basis of allotment of its shares today (March 15). If you have invested in the IPO, you will get messages, alerts or emails for debit of funds or revocations of IPO mandate over the weekend or by Monday. The Popular Vehicles and Services IPO received a muted response from the investors. Popular Vehicles and Services IPO allotment: The Popular Vehicles & Services IPO opened for subscription on March 12 and closed on March 14.

Popular Vehicles and Services IPO details: The IPO opened on March 12 and closed on March 14. In the issue, the company offered its shares in the price band of ₹280-295 per share with a lot size of 50 shares. Through the IPO, the company aimed to raise ₹601.55 crore which included a fresh issue of ₹250 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 11,917,075 equity shares.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Popular Vehicles and Services IPO subscription: The issue was subscribed 1.23 times. The quota for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 1.97 times and the portion reserved for retail investors and employees saw bidding for 1.05 times and 7.59 times. Non-institutional investors subscribed 66 per cent.

Popular Vehicles and Services IPO company details: The company is in the business of automobile dealerships in India and provides complete services throughout the life cycle of vehicle ownership.

Popular Vehicles and Services IPO registrar: Nuvama Wealth Management, Centrum Capital and ICICI Securities are the book running lead managers of the IPO. Link Intime India is the registrar for the issue.

Popular Vehicles and Services IPO listing: Shares of the company are likely to be listed on both BSE and NSE on March 19.

Popular Vehicles and Services IPO: How to check allotment status on BSE?

You can check the allotment status for Popular Vehicles and Services IPO on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

Visit BSE website. Under the issue type, click Equity. Under issue name, select Popular Vehicles & Services IPO Limited in the dropbox menu. Enter application number and PAN card ID. Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit ‘Submit’.

Popular Vehicles and Services IPO: How to check allotment status on registrar's website:

You can check allotment status on the online portal of Link Intime India (https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html) which is the registrar to the issue.