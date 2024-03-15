 Enfuse Solutions IPO: Check price band, issue size, GMP and other key details here - Hindustan Times
Enfuse Solutions IPO: Check price band, issue size, GMP and other key details here

Enfuse Solutions IPO: Check price band, issue size, GMP and other key details here

ByHT News Desk
Mar 15, 2024 07:56 AM IST

Enfuse Solutions IPO: The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on March 20. The share price is likely to be listed on NSE SME on March 22.

Enfuse Solutions IPO: The initial public offering of Enfuse Solutions will open for subscription on March 15 and close on March 19. The price band of the issue has been set in the range of 91 to 96 apiece of face value of 10 each. Enfuse Solutions IPO's lot size consists of 1,200 shares and investors can bid for a minimum of 1,200 shares and in multiples thereof.

Enfuse Solutions IPO: The IPO is worth ₹22.44 crore and comprises a fresh issue of 23,37,600 equity shares.
Enfuse Solutions IPO: The IPO is worth 22.44 crore and comprises a fresh issue of 23,37,600 equity shares.

Enfuse Solutions IPO company details: Enfuse Solutions provides integrated digital solutions in a number of fields like data management and analytics, e-commerce, digital services, machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Enfuse Solutions IPO details: The IPO reserves not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Enfuse Solutions IPO allotment date: The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on March 20 and the company will initiate refunds on March 21. The share price is likely to be listed on NSE SME on March 22.

Enfuse Solutions IPO details: The IPO is worth 22.44 crore and comprises a fresh issue of 23,37,600 equity shares with a face value of 10. This is a completely a fresh issue with no offer-for-sale component.

Enfuse Solutions IPO objectives: Net proceeds from the IPO will be used by the company for general corporate purposes, working capital needs, and repayment of loans.

Enfuse Solutions IPO registrar: The registrar for the Enfuse Solutions IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. The book running lead manager is Hem Securities Limited.

Enfuse Solutions IPO GMP: The grey market premium is +70 which indicates that the company's share price was trading at a premium of 70 in the grey market.

