Krystal Integrated Services IPO opens: Check GMP, issue details before investing

Krystal Integrated Services IPO: The initial public offering for Krystal Integrated Services IPO opens for subscription today (March 14). The company is one India's top providers of integrated facilities management services and offers a wide range of services across several industries. The company's promoters are Prasad Minesh Lad, Neeta Prasad Lad, Saily Prasad Lad, Shubham Prasad Lad and Krystal Family Holdings Private Limited and its listed peers are Quess Corp Ltd, SIS Ltd and Updater Services Ltd. Krystal Integrated Services IPO: Krystal Integrated Services IPO opens for subscription on March 14. Check details here(File Photo)

Here are top things you need to know about Krystal Integrated Services IPO:

Krystal Integrated Services date: Krystal Integrated IPO opens for subscription on March 14 and will close on March 18.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO price band: The price band has been fixed in the range of ₹680 to ₹715 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. Investors can bid for a minimum of 20 shares and in multiples thereof.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO details: The IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹175 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1,750,000 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each by the selling shareholder.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO objectives: The net proceeds form the IPO will be used by the company for working capital needs, funding capital expenditure and general corporate purposes.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO listing date and allotment: Krystal Integrated Services IPO basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on March 19, and the company will initiate refunds on March 20. The listing is likely to take place on March 21.

Registrar of the IPO: The IPO's book running lead manager is Inga Ventures Pvt Ltd, and the registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO GMP today: Krystal Integrated IPO GMP today is +70 which indicates that the share price was trading at a premium of ₹70 in the grey market.