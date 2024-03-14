Stock market crash in numbers: 1,100 stocks hit lower circuit. There were top losers
Stock market crash: BSE data showed that out of the 3,976 stocks that traded, 3,512- 88 per cent- declined.
Stock market crash: Benchmark indices slid more than a per cent on March 14 resulting in as many as 1,100 stocks hitting the lower circuit. Sensex closed below the 73,000 mark to end at 72,762, down 1.2 per cent. BSE data showed that out of the 3,976 stocks that traded, 3,512- 88 per cent- declined while 404 advanced. In the stock market crash, 253 stocks hit a 52-week low. Nifty ended below the 22,000 mark to end at 21,998 and was down 1.5 per cent.
Who were top Nifty losers?
Adani Ports, Coal India, and Power Grid Corporation were top Nifty losers. Each lost over 7 per cent.
Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 fall
Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 slipped 4.4 per cent and 5.3 per cent, respectively. In the past week, the indices have slid 5.9 per cent and 8.2 per cent.
Who sold shares and who bought shares amid market crash?
FPIs sold shares worth ₹4,595 crore. Domestic institutions bought shares worth ₹9,093 crore, as per data.
Is this only a domestic crash?
Global shares were mixed in muted trading on March 13 after optimism by a record rally on Wall Street which gradually ran out of momentum. Global markets await a slew of economic data this week, including producer prices and retail sales numbers.
US Federal Reserve’s rate-cut path is also awaited. Among Asian peers, Straits Times rose the most and gained 0.6 per cent.
