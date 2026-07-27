Gorakhpur Development Authority orders probe, bans night boating after fatal Ramgarh Tal collision

Following the collision between two speedboats at Ramgarh Tal in Gorakhpur on Sunday night that left a young tourist dead and eight others injured, Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA) vice-chairman Abhinav Gopal has ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident and banned boating in the lake after sunset until further orders. Boating area of Ramgarh Tal (HT PHOTO)

Calling it unfortunate, he assured all possible assistance to the victims and their families.

Senior superintendent of police (City) Nimish Dashrath Patil informed that the accident occurred at around 8:45 pm in the middle of the Rahgarh Tal on Sunday night, adding that there were nine people on one speedboat, while the other boat was carrying four occupants.

The preliminary investigation suggests the collision occurred when one speedboat, allegedly speeding and attempting to overtake the other to dock first while performing stunts, rammed into the rear of the other boat, he said.

Reports also indicated that no police personnel were present at the boating site when the accident occurred. Authorities will also investigate why there were no police present at the site and whether their absence contributed to the incident, the SSP said.

Following the accident, rescue teams, local residents and boat operators rushed to the spot and pulled the injured passengers from the water before shifting them to the district hospital. However, Chashm Uddin Ansari (21), succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The victims belonged to Aziznagar village under the Motichak police station limits in Kushinagar district.

GDA vice-chairman said, “A detailed inquiry has been ordered to determine the exact cause of the collision. If negligence is found at any level, strict action will be taken against those responsible. Passenger safety is our top priority, and all boating operations and safety protocols will be reviewed thoroughly.”

The district administration has directed officials to strengthen monitoring of boating activities and enforce stricter safety measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Boating banned after sunset

Following the accident, the GDA has banned boating in Ramgarh Tal after sunset until further orders. Notably, boating had earlier been allowed until 9 pm with lighting and other safety arrangements during the tenure of the previous GDA vice-chairman.

The GDA has also suspended the licence of the speedboat operator involved in the accident pending the outcome of the inquiry.

Officials said all passengers were reportedly wearing life jackets at the time of the collision.

However, the district administration has initiated an investigation to determine whether the boat operators complied with all prescribed safety norms, including operational procedures, speed regulations and passenger safety guidelines.