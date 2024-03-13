 NSE boss' advice to small investors: ‘If no capacity for high risk then…' - Hindustan Times
Stock market crash| NSE boss' advice to small investors as markets bleed: 'If no capacity for high risk then…'

Stock market crash| NSE boss' advice to small investors as markets bleed: ‘If no capacity for high risk then…’

ByHT News Desk
Mar 13, 2024 04:20 PM IST

Leverage must be used for investors who can afford risk, NSE MD and CEO Ashish Chauhan said.

NSE MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said small investors who do not have the capacity to manage high risk levels should not enter riskier parts of markets. This comes as markets witnessed the the worst single-day fall for smallcap index since December 2022. Smallcap index fell 5% today (March 13) while midcap index lost 3% and microcaps as well as SME stock indices dropped around 5% each.

Sensex today: NSE MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan warned small investors as markets bleed.
Sensex today: NSE MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan warned small investors as markets bleed.

Read more: Sensex crash today: 12 lakh-crore wiped off. What's going on?

Leverage must be used for investors who can afford risk, Ashish Chauhan said as he stressed on higher entry barriers risky products. He said at the SEBI-NISM Research Conference, “Equity F&O size seems large, but premium volume less.”

What ICICI Securities said on smallcaps and midcaps?

Read more: ICICI Pru MF halts fresh subscriptions via lumpsum mode in mid, smallcap schemes

ICICI Securities said in a note, “The market breadth is declining, which is a sign of mean reversion in mid/small cap stocks from over bought trajectory. Mid and small cap indices have rallied 35 per cent since October 2023. Intermediate corrections to the tune of average 12 per cent in mid and small caps have been a bull market norm. At present 8 per cent correction is behind us.”

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund said that it will not accept lump sum money in its mid- and small-cap schemes from March 14.

Read more: Sebi chief's 'froth' warning: There is a risk of bubble in stock market

Sebi chief's warning for smallcaps and midcaps

Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch said earlier that there is "froth" in small and mid-cap stocks which had "off the charts" valuations which indicates price manipulation in the segment. The valuation parameters are "off the charts" and not supported by fundamentals, she said, adding, “These appear, as regulators like to call it... ‘irrational exuberance’.”

