Sensex crash today: Sensex falls over 700 points, 12 lakh-crore wiped off

Sensex fell over 700 points and reached below the 73,000-level while Nifty dropped over 1% today (March 13). It was the worst single-day fall for smallcap index since December 2022 which fell 5% while midcaps lost 3%. Microcaps and SME stock indices dropped around 5% each. With this, market capitalisation of all BSE-listed stocks reduced by ₹12 lakh crore and is currently at ₹374 lakh crore.

