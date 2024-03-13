 Adani Group stocks down 13%, 90,000 crore wiped in market-cap. Top loser is… - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Adani Group stocks down 13%, 90,000 crore wiped in market-cap. Top loser is…

Adani Group stocks down 13%, 90,000 crore wiped in market-cap. Top loser is…

ByHT News Desk
Mar 13, 2024 01:52 PM IST

Adani Group share price: Adani Green Energy was the top loser, as it tanked 13 percent to ₹1,650 a share on the NSE.

Adani Group stocks fell up to 13 per cent today (March 13). All 10 Adani counters traded in the red which resulted in erasing around 90,000 crore off their combined market capitalisation by 12pm. 

Adani Group share price: The logo of the Adani Group seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.(Reuters)
Adani Group share price: The logo of the Adani Group seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.(Reuters)

Adani Group's worst performer on March 13: Of these, Adani Green Energy was the top loser, as it tanked 13 percent to 1,650 a share on the NSE. This is the biggest single day drop that shares of Adani Green Energy witnessed in 2024 so far.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: Why are midcap, smallcap stocks falling after Sebi chief's froth warning?

How are other Adani Group's stocks performing: Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports & SEZ were trading with losses of 5.5 per cent and 5.3 per cent, respectively. Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, NDTV and Adani Wilmar fell between 4 and 7 per cent.

Is the fall part of a larger trend? This is the seventh straight day of fall for Adani Enterprises which was trading almost 100 per cent higher from its 52-week low of 1,573.

Loss in market-cap: With today's drop, Adani Group stocks have cumulatively lost 90,000 crore in market capitalisation- 5.7% of the group's overall market cap of nearly 15.85 lakh crore as on Tuesday.

Read more: JG Chemicals debut: Share price opens with 5.4% discount at 209 apiece on NSE

Buy calls for Adani ports: Earlier brokerage firms HSBC and Motilal Oswal raised target prices on Adani Ports and reiterated their "buy" calls on the stock as February data showed that the company could surpass the higher cargo volume guidance for the full fiscal year.

Read more: Uday Kotak on Sebi chief's froth warning: ‘Not yet out of control’

For Adani Enterprises, Jefferies initiated coverage with a "buy" tag on February 13 and projected doubling of EBITDA by FY26 to 21,449 crore, setting a target price of 3,800 on the stock.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On