JG Chemicals debut: Share price opens with 5.4% discount at ₹209 apiece on NSE
JG Chemicals listing: The share price opened at ₹209 per share on the NSE which is 5.43% lower than the issue price of ₹221. Details here
JG Chemicals listing: JG Chemicals share price made a weak debut on the bourses today (March 13). The share price opened at ₹209 per share on the NSE which is 5.43% lower than the issue price of ₹221 while on the BSE JG Chemicals share price opened at ₹211 apiece, down 4.52% in comparison to the issue price. Earlier, it was predicted that the anticipated share price for JG Chemicals would be in the range of ₹230 to ₹237 per share.
JG Chemicals subscription status: The IPO received overwhelming response from retail and non institutional investors (NII) and was subscribed 27.78 times on the last day of subscription. Retail investors portion was subscribed 17.44 times, NII portion is booked 46.33 times and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion is booked 32.09 times on the third day of the bidding.
JG Chemicals IPO details: The IPO opened for subscription on March 5 and closed on March 7. While the price band was set between ₹210 to ₹221 per equity share of the face value of ₹10, the IPO reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for QIB, not less than 15% for NII, and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.
Investors could bid for a minimum of 67 equity shares and in multiples of 67 equity shares thereafter in the IPO which was worth 251.19 crore and comprised a fresh issue of ₹165 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 3,900,000 equity shares.
