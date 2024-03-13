 JG Chemicals debut: Share price opens with 5.4% discount at ₹209 apiece - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / JG Chemicals debut: Share price opens with 5.4% discount at 209 apiece on NSE

JG Chemicals debut: Share price opens with 5.4% discount at 209 apiece on NSE

ByHT News Desk
Mar 13, 2024 11:00 AM IST

JG Chemicals listing: The share price opened at ₹209 per share on the NSE which is 5.43% lower than the issue price of ₹221. Details here

JG Chemicals listing: JG Chemicals share price made a weak debut on the bourses today (March 13). The share price opened at 209 per share on the NSE which is 5.43% lower than the issue price of 221 while on the BSE JG Chemicals share price opened at 211 apiece, down 4.52% in comparison to the issue price. Earlier, it was predicted that the anticipated share price for JG Chemicals would be in the range of 230 to 237 per share.

JG Chemicals listing: JG Chemicals shares debuted on the bourses on March 13. Details on price here
JG Chemicals listing: JG Chemicals shares debuted on the bourses on March 13. Details on price here

Read more: Pratham EPC Projects IPO closes today: Check GMP, subscription status and key details here

JG Chemicals subscription status: The IPO received overwhelming response from retail and non institutional investors (NII) and was subscribed 27.78 times on the last day of subscription. Retail investors portion was subscribed 17.44 times, NII portion is booked 46.33 times and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion is booked 32.09 times on the third day of the bidding.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: Why ITC share price jumped over 8% today: Explained

JG Chemicals IPO details: The IPO opened for subscription on March 5 and closed on March 7. While the price band was set between 210 to 221 per equity share of the face value of 10, the IPO reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for QIB, not less than 15% for NII, and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Read more: Gopal Snacks IPO allotment finalised: How to check status in just 6 steps

Investors could bid for a minimum of 67 equity shares and in multiples of 67 equity shares thereafter in the IPO which was worth 251.19 crore and comprised a fresh issue of 165 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 3,900,000 equity shares.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On