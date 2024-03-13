 Why ITC share price rose over 8% today, biggest single-day gain since Sept 2021 - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Why ITC share price rose over 8% today, biggest single-day gain since Sept 2021

Why ITC share price rose over 8% today, biggest single-day gain since Sept 2021

ByHT News Desk
Mar 13, 2024 11:02 AM IST

ITC share price today: In the block deal that took place in the pre-market block window, around 43.7 crore ITC shares changed hands.

ITC share price today: ITC share price rose over 8% today (March 13) after it was reported that a block deal in which British American Tobacco Plc (BAT) was likely to be the seller of ITC shares. On the BSE, ITC shares rallied as much as 8.59% to 439.00.

What we know about the block deal?

In the block deal that took place in the pre-market block window, around 43.7 crore ITC shares changed hands. These amounted to 3.5% of the total equity of the company and were sold at an average price of 400.4 apiece, taking the total transaction value to 17,491 crore, it was reported.

What British American Tobacco has said on block deals?

British American Tobacco said that it would sell a 3.5% stake in ITC Ltd, in block deals. British American Tobacco holds over 29% of the cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate had said that it will sell the shares at 384–400.25 each, a 4–5% discount to ITC’s Tuesday closing price of 401.90 on the NSE.

The lock-in period for the deal is 180 days and after the sale British American Tobacco's shareholding in ITC is at 25.5%.

Is there more to come?

British American Tobacco had earlier told investors that its shareholding would not fall below 25% as chief executive Tadeu Marroco said, “With this transaction, BAT can accelerate the start of a sustainable buyback, while enabling us to continue to deleverage towards a new target range of 2–2.5X adjusted net debt/adjusted EBITDA."

