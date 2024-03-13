 JG Chemicals IPO listing today: What GMP predicts on share debut, other details - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / JG Chemicals IPO listing today: What GMP predicts on share debut, other details

JG Chemicals IPO listing today: What GMP predicts on share debut, other details

ByHT News Desk
Mar 13, 2024 09:39 AM IST

JG Chemicals IPO listing: The IPO has received great response from its retail and non institutional investors (NII). Check details here

JG Chemicals IPO listing: JG Chemicals IPO is set to be listed on the bourses today (March 13). The allotment was finalised earlier and crediting of shares to demat accounts for those who have been allotted was completed on March 12 as well as the refund process was also completed. The IPO has received great response from its retail and non institutional investors (NII) and on the last day of subscription, it was subscribed 27.78 times, as per BSE data. Retail investors portion subscribed the IPO 17.44 times while NII portion booked 46.33 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion 32.09 times on the last day of subscription.

JG Chemicals IPO listing: The price band was set in the range of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>210 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>221 per equity share of the face value of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.
JG Chemicals IPO listing: The price band was set in the range of 210 to 221 per equity share of the face value of 10.

Read more: AVP Infracon IPO opens today: Price band at 71-75 per share, check details of SME IPO here

JG Chemicals IPO details

The IPO reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for QIB, not less than 15% for NII, and not less than 35% of the offer for retail investors. It had opened for subscription on March 5 and closed on March 7. The price band was set in the range of 210 to 221 per equity share of the face value of 10. In the IPO, investors could bid for a minimum of 67 equity shares and in multiples of 67 equity shares thereafter.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: Paytm Payments Bank removed from FASTag issuers list. These are authorised banks: Check full list here

JG Chemicals IPO GMP

The grey market premium is +28 which showed that the share price was trading at a premium of 28 in the grey market. Therefore, the estimated listing price of JG Chemicals share price was indicated at 249 apiece- 12.67% higher than the IPO price of 221.

Read more: Why are midcap, smallcap stocks falling after Sebi chief's froth warning?

The 251.19 crore IPO comprises a fresh issue of 165 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 3,900,000 equity shares of face value of 10. The company intends to use net proceeds from the IPO for investing in the Material Subsidiary, BDJ Oxides, repaying or prepaying borrowings related to the same, financing capital expenditures and working capital needs.

The book running lead managers of the JG Chemicals IPO are Centrum Capital Limited, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd, and Keynote Financial Services Ltd. The registrar of the IPO is Kfin Technologies Limited.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On