 Pratham EPC Projects IPO closes today: Check GMP, subscription status here - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Pratham EPC Projects IPO closes today: Check GMP, subscription status and key details here

Pratham EPC Projects IPO closes today: Check GMP, subscription status and key details here

ByHT News Desk
Mar 13, 2024 09:50 AM IST

Pratham EPC Projects IPO: The issue which opened for subscription on March 11 has been heavily oversubscribed so far. Check all details here

Pratham EPC Projects IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Pratham EPC Projects will close for bidding today (March 13). The SME IPO has so far witnessed a strong demand from investors. The issue which opened for subscription on March 11 has been heavily oversubscribed so far. Through the issue, the end-to-end services provider to oil and gas utilities in India plans to raise 36 crore.

Pratham EPC Projects IPO: Through the issue, the end-to-end services provider to oil and gas utilities in India plans to raise <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>36 crore.
Pratham EPC Projects IPO: Through the issue, the end-to-end services provider to oil and gas utilities in India plans to raise 36 crore.

Read more: Stocks to watch on March 13: ITC, SBI, Reliance Industries, Dr Reddy's Laboratories

Pratham EPC Projects IPO Subscription Status

The IPO was subscribed 23.78 times on Tuesday (March 12), the second day of the bidding as the issue received bids for 7.59 crore equity shares as against 31.93 lakh shares on the offer. In the retail category, the IPO was subscribed 39.33 times, 0.03 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) category, and 19.13 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII).

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: JG Chemicals IPO listing today: What GMP predicts on share debut, other details

Pratham EPC Projects IPO GMP

The grey market premium was at 85 per share indicating that Pratham EPC Projects shares were trading at a premium of over 113% at 160 apiece in the grey market against its IPO price of 75 per share.

Read more: Paytm Payments Bank removed from FASTag issuers list. These are authorised banks: Check full list here

Pratham EPC IPO

The IPO opened on March 11 and close on March 13. The allotment is expected to be finalized on March 14 and the shares of Pratham EPC Projects will be listed on NSE SME likely on March 18. The price band of the issue has been set at 71 to 75 per share. The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 48 lakh equity shares and the lot size is 1,600 shares while the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is 120,000.

Read more: Why are midcap, smallcap stocks falling after Sebi chief's froth warning?

The net proceeds from the IPO will be used by the company to purchase machinery, meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

The book-running lead manager of the Pratham EPC Projects IPO is Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd. The registrar of Pratham EPC IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On