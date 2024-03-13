 Gopal Snacks IPO allotment finalised: How to check status in just 6 steps - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Gopal Snacks IPO allotment finalised: How to check status in just 6 steps

Gopal Snacks IPO allotment finalised: How to check status in just 6 steps

ByHT News Desk
Mar 13, 2024 10:28 AM IST

Gopal Snacks IPO allotment: You can find out how many shares have been allotted to you on the registrar's website for Gopal Snacks IPO. Check details here

Gopal Snacks IPO allotment date: Share allotment for Gopal Snacks IPO has been finalised. Investors who have applied for the issue can check allotment status on Gopal Snacks IPO registrar portal. The registrar of the issue is Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can find out how many shares have been allotted to you on the registrar's website for Gopal Snacks IPO. The company has also completed the refund process for those who have not been allotted the shares. Gopal Snacks IPO opened for subscription on March 6 and closed on March 11.

Gopal Snacks IPO allotment: If you have applied for the Gopal Snacks IPO, you can check the allotment status following simple steps. Details below
Gopal Snacks IPO allotment: If you have applied for the Gopal Snacks IPO, you can check the allotment status following simple steps. Details below

Gopal Snacks IPO subscription: On day 3, the subscription status was 9.02 times as the issue received overall positive demand. The listing date for the IPO is scheduled for March 14.

Gopal Snacks IPO: How to check allotment status?

If you have applied for the Gopal Snacks IPO, you can check the allotment status on Link Intime India Private Ltd's website. Here's how you can check the allotment status:

  1. Visit IPO registrar's website Link Intime India Private Ltd.
  2. Choose the IPO from the dropdown menu.
  3. Choose from Application No, Demat Account or PAN to check the allotment status.
  4. Following this, choose between ASBA and non-ASBA under application type.
  5. After this include for the mode you choose in Step 3.
  6. After filling out Captcha, click submit.

How to check Gopal Snacks IPO allotment status on BSE

  1. Visit allotment page on BSE's official website here- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
  2. Under 'Issue Type', select ‘Equity’ and choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.
  3. Enter PAN or application number and click on the 'Submit' button.

How to check Gopal Snacks IPO allotment status on NSE

  1. Visit NSE's official website here- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp
  2. Select 'Click here to sign up' option and register with PAN.
  3. Enter user name, password, and captcha code and check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

Gopal Snacks IPO GMP

The grey market premium is +8 which indicates that Gopal Snacks share price was trading at a premium of 8 in the grey market- 2% higher than the IPO price of 401.

Follow Us On