Top gainers and top losers today on March 13 2024 as stock markets crash: Complete list
All sectoral indices ended in the red. Realty, Media, PSU Bank, Telecom, Power, Oil & Gas, Metals down over 5 percent each.
Sensex and Nifty wiped off early gains witnessing a sharp fall today (March 13) amid concerns over 'frothy' valuations in midcap and smallcap segments. Sensex crashed over 1,500 points to a low of 72,515. NSE Nifty 50 breached 22,000-mark. Through the day, about 302 shares advanced, 3188 shares declined and 40 shares were unchanged while all sectoral indices ended in the red.
Realty, Media, PSU Bank, Telecom, Power, Oil & Gas, Metals down over 5 percent each. The selloff followed SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch's remarks in which she said that SME listings indicated signs of manipulation.
Stocks that hit 52-week lows on NSE
Sindhu Trade, Marshall Machines, GRM Overseas, Cello World and BGR Energy were among stocks that touched their 52-week lows.
Stocks that hit 52-week highs on NSE
Somi Conveyor, Intellect Design, Modern Threads(India)Ltd., Diamond Power and Dolphin Offshore stocks hit their fresh 52-week highs.
Top gainers in NSE
ITC, Nestle India, Britannia, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank were among the top gainers on the NSE.
Top losers in NSE
Power Grid, NTPC, Adani Ent., Coal India Ltd and Adani Ports SEZ were among top losers in NSE.
