 Sensex, Nifty 50 fell over 1% each yesterday: 3 reasons. What to expect today - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Stock market today| Sensex, Nifty 50 fell over 1% each yesterday: 3 reasons. What to expect today

Stock market today| Sensex, Nifty 50 fell over 1% each yesterday: 3 reasons. What to expect today

ByHT News Desk
Mar 14, 2024 07:47 AM IST

Stock market today: On the BSE, overall market capitalisation of firms listed dropped to ₹372.1 lakh crore. What will happen today?

Stock market today: Sensex and Nifty fell over 1 per cent each on March 13. As many as 43 stocks ended in the red in Nifty 50 index and shares of Power Grid (down 7.07 per cent), Coal India (down 7 per cent) and Adani Enterprises (down 6.81 per cent) were the top losers of the day. Sensex, on the other hand, fell 1.6 per cent to hit its intraday low of 72,515.71 while mid and smallcap indices suffered massive losses. BSE Midcap index fell nearly 5 per cent and BSE Smallcap index fell over 5 per cent.

Stock market today: A share broker reacts as Sensex and Nifty prices plummet in Kolkata.(ANI)
Stock market today: A share broker reacts as Sensex and Nifty prices plummet in Kolkata.(ANI)

Read more: Sensex crash: Why are markets falling and how low will they go?

On the BSE, overall market capitalisation of firms listed dropped to 372.1 lakh crore from 385.6 lakh crore in the previous session- with investors losing 13.5 lakh crore in a single session. Over 250 stocks hit fresh 52-week lows in intraday trade on the BSE which included Hindustan Unilever, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Page Industries, UPL and Zee Entertainment.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Here are major reasons behind the across-the-board selloff:

1. Concerns over frothy markets

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch gave a froth warning on smallcaps and midcaps and the market regulator asked mutual funds last month to put in place a system to protect interest of smallcap and midcap investors.

Madhabi Puri Buch said, “There are pockets of froth in the market. Some people call it a bubble, some may call it froth. It may not be appropriate to allow that froth to keep building.”

Read more: ICICI Pru MF halts fresh subscriptions via lumpsum mode in mid, smallcap schemes

2. Valuations “off the mark”

Sebi chief warned that valuation parameters are off the charts and not backed by fundamentals which may be leading to "irrational exuberance". Read more: Uday Kotak on Sebi chief's froth warning: ‘Not yet out of control’

3. The impact of domestic macro numbers

India's retail inflation for February did not show improvement and came near the previous month's level . India's consumer price index (CPI)- based inflation eased to a four-month low of 5.09 per cent in February.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On