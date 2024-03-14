Stocks to watch on March 14: ITC, Vedanta, Tata Motors, Gopal Snacks and more
Stocks to watch: Reliance Industries, ITC, Vedanta, Tata Motors, Gopal Snacks are some of the stocks that will be in focus on March 14.
Stocks to watch: Benchmark indices crashed over 1% on March 13 (Wednesday) amid widespread selling pressure and a sharp fall in smallcap and midcap indices. On March 14, ITC, Vedanta, Tata Motors, Gopal Snacks are some of the stocks that will be in focus owing to various news developments.
ITC
British American Tobacco Plc sold 3.5% stake in ITC Ltd through open market at ₹400.25 a share. This aggregated to approximately ₹17,485 crore.
Vedanta
Vedanta said it will appeal against market regulator Sebi which levied ₹77.6 crore penalty for delay in paying dividends to company's earlier shareholder Cairn Energy, it was reported.
Tata Motors
Tata Motors signed a deal to build a ₹9000 crore manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu. The investment could create up to 5,000 jobs, it said.
Gopal Snacks
Shares of Gopal Snacks will debut on the exchanges but the stock is expected to see a flat or even a discount listing amid current market conditions.
Reliance Industries
Paramount Global announced that it would sell its stake in Viacom18 to Reliance. The $517 million deal would transfer Paramount's entire 13 per cent stake to Reliance, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Paramount said that completion of the transaction remains subject to regulatory approval. Earlier, Disney and Reliance agreed to merge their media businesses, creating an $8.5 billion entertainment giant.
