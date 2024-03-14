 Reliance to buy Paramount's 13% stake in Viacom18 for ₹4,286 crore - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Reliance to buy Paramount's 13% stake in Viacom18 for 4,286 crore

Reliance to buy Paramount's 13% stake in Viacom18 for 4,286 crore

AFP |
Mar 14, 2024 07:53 AM IST

Paramount will continue to license content to Viacom18, according to the SEC filings.

US film and television giant Paramount Global announced Wednesday it would sell its stake in Indian media venture Viacom18 to another Indian entertainment firm, Reliance.

Reliance Industries Chairman, and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani.(ANI)
Reliance Industries Chairman, and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani.(ANI)

The $517 million deal would transfer Paramount's entire 13 percent stake to Reliance, according to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, a US regulator.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: Stock market today| Sensex, Nifty 50 fell over 1% each yesterday: 3 reasons. What to expect today

Completion of the transaction remains subject to regulatory approval, as well as the finalization of a transaction announced in February between Reliance, Viacom18 and Disney, Paramount said.

Last month, Disney and Reliance agreed to merge their Indian media businesses, creating an $8.5 billion entertainment giant in the world's most populous nation.

That plan envisions Disney merging its Indian television subsidiary with Viacom18, with Reliance helming that joint venture.

Disney will hold a 36.8 percent stake in the project, Reliance will hold 16.3 percent, and Viacom18 46.8 percent.

Viacom18 is a subsidiary of TV18, owned by Reliance, which means Reliance will therefore hold, directly or indirectly, a majority stake in the joint venture -- a position that increases further following the Paramount transaction.

Disney has so far struggled to succeed on its own in India's massive media market.

Read more: Shark Tank India 3: Anupam Mittal mocks Aman Gupta: ‘Ye koi audio, speakers…’

The joint venture will also help both Reliance and Disney stave off competition from traditional rivals such as India's Zee Entertainment and Japan's Sony, as well as streaming competition from Amazon and Netflix.

According to documents submitted by Reliance to the National Stock Exchange of India, the sale would increase Reliance's stake in Viacom18 to just over 70 percent.

Paramount will continue to license content to Viacom18, according to the SEC filings.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On