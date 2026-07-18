MUMBAI: After a series of tree-fall incidents during the ongoing monsoon left several people dead, injured and properties damaged, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to undertake a comprehensive scientific survey of roadside trees across all its administrative wards to identify potentially dangerous trees before they become a hazard. BMC plans scientific survey of roadside trees, proposes risk classification and health database

The proposed survey will classify roadside trees as highly dangerous, dangerous or healthy, while creating a citywide scientific database containing details of each tree’s age, species, structural condition, health, expected lifespan and site-specific conditions. The exercise, to be carried out with the participation of botany students, botanists and tree experts, aims to strengthen tree conservation while reducing accidents caused by tree falls.

The proposal was finalised at a high-level meeting of tree experts, botanists, environmental researchers and senior civic officials on Thursday.

The database will serve as the basis for scientific maintenance, pruning and long-term conservation of Mumbai’s roadside trees. Civic officials also proposed preparing a handbook on tree conservation, tree health, scientific pruning methods, routine maintenance and precautions that citizens should follow. The handbook, to be prepared with the assistance of tree experts, will be made available to all stakeholders.

The move comes after Mumbai witnessed extensive tree damage during recent bouts of heavy rain and strong winds. Between June 22 and July 6, 830 trees collapsed across the city, including 480 on private properties. During the same period, 1,238 tree branches fell, of which 709 were from private premises, underscoring the need for better monitoring and maintenance of trees on both public and private land.

Experts at the meeting also recommended that compensatory plantations undertaken after trees are felled for development projects should, as far as possible, be carried out within Mumbai. They stressed the importance of selecting suitable tree species, ensuring adequate space for root growth and protecting root systems during infrastructure projects.

The meeting further called for greater coordination among the BMC’s roads, storm water drains, sewerage and gardens departments on matters related to tree conservation and pruning, particularly during road and utility works that often damage tree roots.

Participants recommended adopting scientific pruning practices through a dedicated Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), using modern equipment and providing regular training to civic staff. They also discussed framing clear guidelines for pruning trees on private properties.

Tree experts emphasised the need for scientific investigations whenever a tree collapses, saying authorities should analyse factors such as root damage, soil availability, drainage, root respiration, space constraints and the impact of nearby construction activities instead of merely removing the fallen tree.

The meeting also discussed creating biodiversity zones across Mumbai to promote native tree species, identifying suitable locations for roadside plantations, preparing long-term tree management strategies keeping climate change in mind, and expanding bamboo plantations at appropriate locations.

Experts said safeguarding Mumbai’s tree cover cannot be the responsibility of the municipal corporation alone and would require active citizen participation, greater public awareness and a scientific approach. They also suggested studying whether mechanically supporting roadside trees that have developed a significant lean could help prevent future tree-fall incidents.

In addition, additional municipal commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Dr Avinash Dhakane proposed advanced training for BMC officials and staff in scientific tree management, including techniques to assess not only the visible portions of trees but also their underground root systems. A decision on the training programme is expected shortly.