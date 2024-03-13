Shark Tank India 3: Anupam Mittal mocks Aman Gupta: ‘Ye koi audio, speakers…’

Shark Tank India Season 3: When Pranjhal Sinha, Akshetha Maithri Ashik and Vikram Kumar introduced Shark Tank judges to their Online Dispute Resolution platform which is aimed at resolving legal issues online, they asked for ₹1 crore from Sharks (as the judges are called) in return for 1 per cent equity in their company. Shark Tank India 3: Anupam Mittal mocked Aman Gupta on the latest episode of Shark Tank India season 3.

Aman Gupta and Namita Thakur made a joint offer to the pitchers as the former said, “We have dealt with big MNCs and handling them in last 14 quarters so we are going to bring that to the table apart from everything else."

But Anupam Mittal took a dig at Aman Gupta saying, “It’s network effect business. Ye koi audio, speakers bechne ka dhanda thodi hai?” This annoyed Aman Gupta who then asked the founders to go with the Shark who was dealing with things calmly.

Ritesh Agarwal also joined Aman Gupta and Namita Thakur’s offer which was finalised for ₹1 crore for 1.5 per cent equity. Aman Gupta was elated with this and said, “Koi bolta hai main tech ka king hu main. Oh Ho, bura laga unke liye.”

Shark Tank India's season three began on January 22, 2024 and features Executive Director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited Namita Thapar, Co-founder of Boat Aman Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of Lenskart Peyush Bansal, Founder and Director of Shaadi.com Anupam Mittal and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics Vineeta Singh.