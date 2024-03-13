Indian CEO quits high-paying Microsoft job in US to launch startup: ‘Got bored’

An Indian CEO revealed that he had been working with Microsoft in Hyderabad for three years when he was shifted to the company's headquarters in Redmond. There, Ruchit Garg, worked as a technical programme manager for three more years before quitting in 2011. After this, he returned to India to launch a startup for farmers. How much did the Microsoft job pay? ₹1 crore per annum when he left the job, he said. A Microsoft logo is seen on an office building in New York City, US.

But he left. And why so?

Why Ruchit Garg left Microsoft job?

The 44-year-old said as per Moneycontrol, "I got bored. I felt like a misfit there. I always wanted to run a business, and I had dabbled a bit in entrepreneurship in 2004 when the startup craze hadn't started yet. In 2011, when I saw them mushrooming in the US, I decided to get back in the game again.”

What Ruchit Garg is doing now?

Ruchit Garg then launched Harvesting which sells fresh farm produce and cuts off intermediaries to help farmers. He said, “My grandfather was a farmer in a village near Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. He had a mango farm. So, I wanted to do something meaningful surrounding agriculture. Now, Harvesting helps small-holder farmers make more money. You can think of it like next-generation Amul. We help farmers with anything they need to grow their crops such as advisory, seeds, pesticides, etc., and help them sell their produce online and offline.”

Ruchit Garg's love for books

Ruchit Garg said the he read as many books as he could in the library and found it a "fun pastime" as he was not able to affford them.

"And I bought a copy of Harvard Business Review at the Harvard University campus, mine own copy! I still feel super elated about being able to do this -- from not being able to afford a few rupees for books to getting invited as a panelist at Harvard and buying a copy of my own," he said.