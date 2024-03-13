 boAt CMO Aman Gupta reacts to honour received from PM Modi: This hits different - Hindustan Times
News / Business / boAt CMO Aman Gupta reacts to honour received from PM Modi: This hits different

boAt CMO Aman Gupta reacts to honour received from PM Modi: This hits different

ByHT News Desk
Mar 13, 2024 03:10 PM IST

Aman Gupta: Aman Gupta shared how he begun boAt in 2016 which quickly became one of the biggest audio brands globally.

Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of boAt Aman Gupta reacted to winning the Best Celebrity Creator Award. PM Modi honoured content creators at the National Creators Award held at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on March 8. Posting his reaction on social media with a photograph of the award, the Shark Tank India judge wrote, “The words “Government of India", the “National Emblem" and the title “National award" …. Man this award hits different."

Aman Gupta's popularity surged after he had become one of the Sharks on Shark Tank India.
He also shared how he begun boAt in 2016 which quickly became one of the biggest audio brands globally.

Aman Gupta on how he began boAt

“When we started in 2016 when 'Startup India' was unveiled, people did not take us seriously. Seven years later, we have become the world's second-largest audio brand," he said, adding, "I wish that a good tech brand goes out to other parts of the world and is appreciated the way we look at global brands.

boAt now manufactures 70% of products in India, he said, wishing that just like people line up to buy products from Apple, he wants people in foreign countries to queue up for his company's products.

Celebrity Creator Award: Other recipients

Disruptor of the Year was awarded to Ranveer Allahbadia who runs a YouTube channel named Beer Biceps. Other winners included former ISRO scientist Pankti Pandey who received the Green Champion Award, Lakshya Dabas who got the Most Impactful Agri Creator, Maithili Thakur who became the Cultural Ambassador of the Year Award went to Maithili Thakur and Jaya Kishori who became the Celebrity Creator of the Year award.

The Best International Creator Award was won collectively by Kiri Paul from Tanzania, Drew Hicks from America, and Cassandra Mae Spittmann from Germany.

