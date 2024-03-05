Shark Tank India participant slams Vineeta Singh after stressful pitch: ‘Wanted to run away but…’

House of Beauty founder Vibhuti Arora said that after her appearance on Shark Tank India season 3 she had a blackout as it almost broke her down. While Vibhuti Arora was hoping to get the support of judge Namita Thapar- executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals- she said that the judges wanted to rush her out the room. On a recent podcast, Vibhuti Arora said that Namita Thapar and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics Vineeta Singh were not very nice to her during her pitch. Shark Tank India: Vibhuti Arora appeared on the show.

“What was shown was still very nice, what actually happened was a lot worse. I could feel angst, Vineeta kept repeating the same thing 10 times, and she kept criticising my packaging, but they did not let me speak," she said.

She added, "I was there to get their help, as a bootstrapped entrepreneur. If I had had everything sorted already, why would I go to them for help? It was very difficult for me to control myself from crying at one point. I just wanted to run away from Shark Tank India. I didn’t want to cry on national television. Vineeta kept asking me what the differentiator in my products is.”

Vibhuti Arora said that she experienced a blackout right after the stressful shoot as “initially, I thought I would manage to get funding from there. But later, I figured that I was not going to get anything out of this, I only had to keep defending myself. After the pitch, I had a blackout. I got anxious that time.”

Some users sided with Vibhuti Arora but other pointed out that the judges were right in asking questions. One Instagram user wrote, “Namita Thapar is an invester and what she said is completely true. I have been watching Shark Tank from season 1 and being investors they ask such kinds of questions to anyone.” Another user said, “This was just a general and valid question she asked to know her plan on this before investing.”