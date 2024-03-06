Watch| Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar on period problems: ‘Tough phase…’

Executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Namita Thapar talked about going through peri-menopause on Shark Tank India. Talking about the difficult time in her life, she shared that at that time, she bled so much during her periods that it was very uncomfortable for her to even sit down while shooting Shark Tank. Shark Tank India Season 3: Namita Thapar is one of the sharks on Shark Tank India.

"I had become anaemic. My hemoglobin went to 8 (g/dl)," she shared during a pitch by the founders of Matri who manufacture an electronic device that offers relief from menstrual pain.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

She said, "Perimenopause usually starts in your mid 40’s. You experience mood swings, insomnia, hot flashes and many other symptoms. Most women are not aware of the symptoms, treatment options and it can be a very rough & disruptive phase in their lives. It’s been a tough phase for me personally. I was happy to use the Matri pitch to share my journey and educate."

Social media users praised Namita Thapar for speaking up about the problem. One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “Being an entrepreneur, you have the guts to talk about how this issue but the medical industry is profiting from this problem rather than trying to educate people. I adore you so much.”

While another commented, "Takes a lot of courage to talk about this from a POV of personal experience. Great."

A third wrote, "Most of the girls don't even know about 'perimenopause'. It must be included in our syllabus so that women are well aware of the phase."