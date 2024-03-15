KP Green Engineering IPO price band at 137-144. Check GMP, other key details of largest SME IPO so far

KP Green Engineering IPO: The initial public offering of KP Green Engineering Ltd is set open for subscription today (March 15). This marks the third IPO from KP Group after KP Energy raised ₹6.44 crore in 2016 and KPI Global Infrastructure Ltd raised ₹39.94 crore in 2019. KP Green Engineering IPO will close on March 19 and the IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on March 20. Shares of the company are likely to be listed on BSE SME on March 22. KP Green Engineering IPO: Through the IPO, the company plans to raise ₹ 189.50 crore. Check all details below.

KP Green Engineering IPO details: Through the IPO, the company plans to raise ₹189.50 crore. The book-built issue comprises entirely a fresh issue of 1.31 crore equity shares. The company reserved 50% of the net issue for the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category and not less than 35% for the Retail Investors category. The remaining 15% of the offer is reserved for Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

KP Green Engineering IPO price band: The price band has been set at ₹137 to ₹144 per share.

KP Green Engineering IPO lot size: The IPO lot size is 1,000 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹144,000.

KP Green Engineering IPO objectives: Net proceeds from the IPO will be used by the company to finance the capital expenditure towards setting up a new manufacturing unit, expand the current product portfolio and general corporate purposes, it said.

KP Green Engineering IPO registrar: Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd is the book-running lead manager of the IPO. Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar of the IPO.

KP Green Engineering IPO GMP: KP Green Engineering IPO grey market premium is ₹80 per share indicating that the shares of the company are trading at a premium of 55.56% at ₹224 apiece in the grey market.

KP Green Engineering IPO company details: The company manufactures fabricated and hot-dip galvanized steel products and its portfolio includes Lattice Towers Structures, Substation Structures, Solar Module Mounting Structures, Cable trays, Earthing strips, Beam Crash Barriers.