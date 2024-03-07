Ashneer Grover writes to RBI seeking probe into BharatPe’s shareholding

Cofounder and former managing director of BharatPe Ashneer Grover has written to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) asking the regulator to initiate an investigation into the shareholding of the company. In a letter dated March 6 addressed to RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, Ashneer Grover said that BharatPe has deliberately “defrauded” the central bank by bringing back Bhavik Koladiya to the company. Bhavik Koladiya was convicted of a wire fraud in the US. Ashneer Grover is seen.

Ashneer Grover resigned from the company in March 2022. He also sought investigation to ascertain whether the company’s board and investors had “warehoused” Bhavik Koladiya’s shares for a specific period of time only to bring him back after the required approvals were received from the RBI.